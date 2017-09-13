RECALL: Target recalls dresser due to tipping, entrapment hazard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALL: Target recalls dresser due to tipping, entrapment hazards

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Target has recalled a 4-drawer dresser due to instability.

The Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers are reportedly unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

This poses serious risks such as tipping and entrapment hazards that can lead to death or injuries especially for children.

Target is willing to refund customers who have purchased the dressers.

This recall began on September 13. The recall number is 17-223.

