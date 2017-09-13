MO ambulances, crews respond to Florida to help with Irma recovery

Units from Cape County Private Ambulance, Stoddard County Ambulance District, and St. Francois County Ambulance District are in Florida to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

According to John J. Russell with Cape County Private Ambulance Service, an ambulance and crew from his district were joined by two units from Stoddard County and three units from St. Francois County. They caravanned to Tallahassee on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The teams have since been deployed to Miami and Orlando.

