TN man arrested after crash in Weakley Co.

A Tennessee man is behind bars on several charges after allegedly stealing beer and gas and crashing into another vehicle.

According to Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, deputies were advised to be on the look out for a red Ford Ranger pickup truck that was stolen in McKenzie, Tenn. and may be headed to a home in Greenfield, Tenn. That alert was sent around 5 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, someone from a gas station called to report that a man driving a red Ford Ranger left the station without paying for gas and had also stolen beer. The caller told the dispatcher that the man may be under the influence.

McGowan said that about five minutes after that call, someone called and said that a red Ford Ranger had been involved in a wreck with injuries at the intersection of Greenfield Highway 54 and Liberty Road.

The caller told investigators the man took the cell phone from the driver of the other vehicle and stole a bike from the scene and took off. McGowan said witnesses said the man also had a dog with him.

Deputies caught up with the suspect, Melvin Donnell, near the intersection of Lower Sharon Road and Greenfield Highway 54.

Donnell, 24, faces charges of driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, burglary, theft of property under $1,000, and buy/sell/receive stolen property.

