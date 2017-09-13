River City Mission hopes to raise $2,000 to feed residents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

River City Mission hopes to raise $2,000 to feed residents

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

River City Mission has been providing meals, housing and fellowship for people in need throughout western Kentucky since 1975.

This organization’s numbers are continuing to rise because they are the only one in the region that accepts single men.

The shelter has created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org to help offset the costs of feeding their residents.

Their plan is to raise at least $2,000.

The River City Mission offers three meals a day to between 50 and 75 people as well as providing a place to stay.

The comfort and the meals the staff provides allows their residents to feel valued and cared for.

“Our mission is to reach people in trouble and make them part of our Mission family,” said Shirley Barlow, River City Mission board member.

The group recently had seen an increase in residents and need so they have created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org to raise money to buy more grocery items and continue serving their meals.

To make a tax-deductible donation or to get further information please visit this website.

October 7 will be the last day the fundraiser will be online.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly