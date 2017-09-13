More than $2 million recovered in MO Medicaid fraud investigatio - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than $2 million recovered in MO Medicaid fraud investigation

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Josh Hawley (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office) Josh Hawley (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

In the first six months of 2017 more than $2.6 million in fraudulent Medicaid payments have been recovered, according to the office of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

In partnership with other State Attorneys General, the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units and the United States Attorney’s Office, Hawley reached settlement agreements with six health care providers:

  • CareCore National, LLC
  • Walgreens Co.
  • Forest Laboratories LLC, Forest Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Forest)
  • IPC Healthcare Inc.
  • Omnicare Inc.
  • Shire Holdings US AG, Shire Pharmaceutical LLC, Shire Regenerative Medicine LLC (Shire)

“Medicaid fraud will not be tolerated in Missouri,” Hawley said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly