More than $2 million recovered in MO Medicaid fraud investigation

In the first six months of 2017 more than $2.6 million in fraudulent Medicaid payments have been recovered, according to the office of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

In partnership with other State Attorneys General, the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units and the United States Attorney’s Office, Hawley reached settlement agreements with six health care providers:

CareCore National, LLC

Walgreens Co.

Forest Laboratories LLC, Forest Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Forest)

IPC Healthcare Inc.

Omnicare Inc.

Shire Holdings US AG, Shire Pharmaceutical LLC, Shire Regenerative Medicine LLC (Shire)

“Medicaid fraud will not be tolerated in Missouri,” Hawley said.

