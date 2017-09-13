Sikeston, MO man arrested for promoting child pornography - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO man arrested for promoting child pornography

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
David T. Hunsperger (Source: Scott City Sheriff's Office) David T. Hunsperger (Source: Scott City Sheriff's Office)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston, Missouri man is behind bars facing a charge of promoting child pornography.

According to the MSHP, David T. Hunsperger, 23, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11 as a result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

Investigators made contact with Hunsperger on Monday at his home, located on Heathercrest Street in Sikeston. Upon arrival, investigators located child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crime. Hunsperger was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Hunsperger on Tuesday with promoting child pornography (first-degree). His bond has been set at $50,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control was assisted in the investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

