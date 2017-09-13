Gov. Bevin to put some KY college courses on the chopping block

Some college courses offered now in Kentucky could go by the wayside if Gov. Matt Bevin has his way.

Bevin says he wants the state's public universities to consider cutting some academic programs that don't fill high-demand jobs.

He says educators need to prepare students for jobs "that matter" and are in demand, such as engineering and manufacturing.

