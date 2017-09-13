Four things you need to know on 9/13

It's Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: The remnants of Irma are making for foggy, rainy and cloudy morning across the Heartland. Fortunately, that should change by early afternoon and some areas may even see a little sunshine this afternoon. It will be a warmer day than yesterday, with highs in the 70s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see a slight warm up over the next few days.

Making headlines:

Crews battle fire in Cape Girardeau Co., MO: Firefighters from five departments rushed to put out a fire on the 100 block of Willow Bend Drive in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning, Sept. 13. Two family members were home when the fire broke out, but were able to make it out of the home without getting hurt.

S. Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid N. Korea threats: South Korea said Wednesday it had conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile that would strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis.

Governor says plenty of "work to do" for Florida to recover after Irma: Parts of Florida inched back toward normal with workers restoring power, clearing roads and replenishing gas supplies, even as teams scoured the state's southernmost islands and authorities warned of mass devastation.

Car smashes into Thai Taste restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois: A car crashed into Thai Taste Carbondale on Tuesday, forcing the restaurant to close. The crash involved two vehicles, causing moderate damage to both as well as a wall of the restaurant. A person inside the restaurant was transported by Jackson County Ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

