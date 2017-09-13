6 fire departments respond to Cape Girardeau fire

Firefighters from at least six departments rushed to put out a house fire on the 100 block of Willow Bend Drive in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning, Sept. 13.

Crews got the call a little after midnight. Firefighters said the flames were shooting out of the home when they arrived on the scene.

The flames from the house could be seen in Jackson, Mo.

Two family members were home when the fire broke out, but were able to make it out of the home with their pets without getting hurt.

Because the home sits so far off the street, crews fighting the fire had to call in tanker trucks from other departments to help shuffle in water from other locations. The water was put in a makeshift pool where firefighters used it to help douse the flames.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from East Cape County, Fruitland, Gordonville, Jackson, North Cape County and Scott City all responded to help fight the fire and cover the city.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.