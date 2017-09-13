6 fire departments respond to Cape Girardeau fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6 fire departments respond to Cape Girardeau fire

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect
Source: Heartland News (Rob Foote) Source: Heartland News (Rob Foote)
(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook)
(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook)
(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook)
(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Firefighters from at least six departments rushed to put out a house fire on the 100 block of Willow Bend Drive in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning, Sept. 13.

Crews got the call a little after midnight. Firefighters said the flames were shooting out of the home when they arrived on the scene.

The flames from the house could be seen in Jackson, Mo.

Two family members were home when the fire broke out, but were able to make it out of the home with their pets without getting hurt.

Because the home sits so far off the street, crews fighting the fire had to call in tanker trucks from other departments to help shuffle in water from other locations. The water was put in a makeshift pool where firefighters used it to help douse the flames.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from East Cape County, Fruitland, Gordonville, Jackson, North Cape County and Scott City all responded to help fight the fire and cover the city.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly