A forum in Jackson Co., IL addresses prescription drug abuse

The topic of prescription drug abuse was discussed Tuesday night at an event in Carbondale, Illinois on September 12.

The Jackson County Health Department hosted the forum at the Civic Center, and included a panel of experts from the medical field and law enforcement.

Officials like Michelle McLernon with the Jackson County Health Department said the misuse of prescription drugs isn't just a national or state problem, and that it exists in the communities we live in.

"What we do know in Southern Illinois, is that its a hotspot for having to many opiate prescriptions written, to high of doses and to many overlap prescriptions so those are the three things we are looking at. McLernon said. "What we want to do is actually reduce the stigma and so if we can get a dialogue out there we can start working on solutions."

A regional effort has been underway in southern Illinois for the last couple of years to address this problem.

Governor Bruce Rauner recently signed an executive order to create a state task force to combat drug abuse.

