A forum in Jackson Co., IL addresses prescription drug abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A forum in Jackson Co., IL addresses prescription drug abuse

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The topic of prescription drug abuse was discussed Tuesday night at an event in Carbondale, Illinois on September 12. 

The Jackson County Health Department hosted the forum at the Civic Center, and included a panel of experts from the medical field and law enforcement. 

Officials like Michelle McLernon with the Jackson County Health Department said the misuse of prescription drugs isn't just a national or state problem, and that it exists in the communities we live in. 

"What we do know in Southern Illinois, is that its a hotspot for having to many opiate prescriptions written, to high of doses and to many overlap prescriptions so those are the three things we are looking at. McLernon said. "What we want to do is actually reduce the stigma and so if we can get a dialogue out there we can start working on solutions." 

A regional effort has been underway in southern Illinois for the last couple of years to address this problem. 

Governor Bruce Rauner recently signed an executive order to create a state task force to combat drug abuse. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly