MoDOT takes steps toward Chester Bridge reuse and relocation

In the market for a bridge? The Route 51 Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River is available for relocation and reuse. It spans from Perry County, Mo., to Randolph County, Ill.

Proposals for the bridge must be submitted by December 31, 2018, to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Historic Preservation Section.

If MoDOT and IDOT proceed with rehabilitation instead of replacement, the Chester Bridge will not be available for donation.

It is possible that the bridge could be obtained by government entities, historical or civic groups, or private citizens.

To be eligible to obtain the bridge, interested parties must submit a detailed proposal describing the dismantling and relocation plan, cost and future use.

Details can be viewed online at www.modot.org/freebridges.

The bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under criteria C for local significance in engineering.

For more information about the bridge, please contact Senior Historic Preservation Specialist Karen Daniels at (573) 526-7346 or Karen.Daniels@modot.mo.gov.

