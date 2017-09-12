National Voter Registration Day events coming to Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office and the League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri are reminding you to register to vote on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The groups will be partnering along with thousands of other election officials and others across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

Events will provide useful information to voters and focus on nonpartisan voter registration efforts.

They will be held from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the following two locations:

Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark, Cape Girardeau, Mo

Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson, Mo

“We are excited to partner with the League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri and take part in this national event by holding voter registration drives locally,” said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “Our goal is to register voters and provide useful election information to help citizens of our County participate in future elections.”

Citizens can register to vote, make address and/or name changes to their voter registration, learn about the new Voter ID requirements for voting in Missouri, and receive information on 2018 Cape Girardeau County Election dates.

National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday of September. Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org for more information.

You can also contact Allen Seabaugh, Supervisor of Elections, Cape Girardeau County at (573)204-2416 and amseabaugh@capecounty.us or Sue Brockett, League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri at (573)450-2493, or ellensuebrockett@gmail.com

