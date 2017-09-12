Cape Girardeau police announces new K9 names - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police announces new K9 names

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department asked you what to name their new four-legged friends and the results are in!

Thor and his K9 handler, Ptlm. Spencer; and Jango, and his K9 handler, Ptlm. Brotz are currently in their initial 8 week training program.

After the 8 week training program, they’ll start working the streets.

Welcome to the CGPD family, Thor and Jango!

Thor, Jango, and Dallas (started work with them in June) came as a result of our "Pay for the Pups" campaign after the retirements of dogs Reno and Schupo.

Their fourth and final K9 will be purchased spring of 2018 to join the other pups.

