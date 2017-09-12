Man seriously injured in incident involving Greyhound Bus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man seriously injured in incident involving Greyhound Bus

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The MSHP is investigating an incident in which a man was injured by a Greyhound Bus on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 16 just south of Hayti, Missouri.

It is not known how fast the bus was going at the time of the incident, but the man was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting Pemiscot County with the investigation.

Traffic had to be diverted for a couple of hours for scene clean-up and further investigation.

