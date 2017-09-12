Thai Taste restaurant open after car crashed into the building

Thai Taste Carbondale is open once again after a car crashed into the side of the building forcing the restaurant to close. The collision happened on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Lt. Edwards with the Carbondale Police Department, the crash happened around 6:58 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

The City of Carbondale Police Department and City of Carbondale Fire Department responded to Thai Taste at 100 S Illinois Ave. after to a vehicle struck the building.

Officers learned that, Kevin Barker of Marion, Illinois was driving westbound on West Main Street when he ran a red light and entered the intersection of Illinois Avenue/West Main Street. His vehicle was struck by a vehicle that was northbound on Illinois Avenue, causing Barker’s vehicle to collide with the northern outer wall of Thai Taste.

The collisions caused moderate damage to both vehicles and the wall.

A person inside the restaurant was transported by Jackson County Ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said there were no other injuries resulting from the crash. Barker was cited for disobeyed a traffic control device.

