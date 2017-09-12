New drug task force formed in Perry and Washington Counties

A new task force to fight drug related crime is being formed between the Perry County Sheriff's Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Both counties have seen dramatic increases in arrests, hospitalizations, and deaths related to drugs since 2014 according to Perry County Sheriff's Department.

The partnership is going to link the two departments resources and personal to coordinate anti-drug trafficking efforts in both counties. According to Perry County, these kinds of measures will be increasing along I64, Highway 127, and Highway 51.

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis applied and received a federal grant for $61,300 that will be used to hire special personnel specifically for the task force.

