Bald eagle struck by car in rehabilitation center

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The bald eagle struck by a car on Illinois Rte. 13 on Monday, Sept. 11 has been admitted to Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic in Carterville and is in pretty good shape according to caretakers. 

"I think we got lucky. He probably was just rolled badly. We're still worried about possible internal and head injuries, but at this point the eagle looks like it's certainly not in as bad of shape as it could have been with that kind of vehicle injury," said Beverly Shofstall, one of the eagles caretakers. 

The eagle was transported immediately after a caretaker from the clinic and a biologist from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources were able to safely capture it and prepare it for rehabilitation. 

Shofstall said she feels good about the eagle making a quick recovery. She said after they evaluate whether or not the bird can fly properly it could be released anywhere between a few days and a few weeks. 

