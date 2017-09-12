SEMO University kicks off suicide prevention and awareness month

Southeast Missouri State University has kicked off their Suicide Prevention Awareness across campus.

Several events are scheduled this month that focus on various areas to help improve suicide awareness and information for students who might need help.

Torie Grogan, Director of Counseling and Disability Services, feels it's extremely important to let people know there are services in place to help those that might have suicidal thoughts.

"The goal is really to decrease the stigma around talking about warning signs from suicide and also to connect our students to treatment resources and assist with referrals to our counseling center here," Grogan said.

Grogan also said that suicide is the second leading cause of death among people from 15 to 35 years of age.

"We know that about 1 in 5 of our Missouri college age students will experience suicidal thoughts within a year," Grogan added. "It's really vital that, we as a campus community, are comfortable having those conversations, asking students directly about suicide, and also informing them what resources are here to support them on campus."

A list of events on campus this month includes:

September 13- RHE Stress Management Kits at the UC building in the lobby on the third floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September 14- Depression Screenings/ Ask, Listen Refer at the UC building in the lobby on the third floor and the River Campus Dobbins Center at 1 p.m.

September 24- Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk at Cape County Park North. Walk begins at 12 p.m.

Counseling and Disability Services also offers online and face-to-face suicide prevention training at http://www.asklistenrefer.org/semo.

Southeast’s Prevention Resource Center provides Youth Mental Health First Aid training at http://semo.edu/preventionresourcecenter/mental-health.html.

For more information or help, students can contact Counseling and Disability Services at (573)-986-6191 to schedule appointments. After-hours crisis services are available on campus by contacting the Department of Public Safety at (573)-651-2215. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There are also Crisis Text line Services available by texting HOME to 741741.

