Organization prays for violence to stop in Cape Girardeau

The S.N.A.P. Organization has been gathering together to pray for violence to stop and to raise awareness in Cape Girardeau.

"It's important because we want to be that voice," S.N.A.P. Founder Felice Roberson said. "We want to be that voice to don't be afraid. We want you to know that we are standing here with you."

Roberson feels this is still a problem, not just in the southern part of the city, but in all parts as there have been violent crimes throughout Cape Girardeau in past years.

"I lost a loved one so I will be that voice and I will support you. We will stand with you and we will communicate with the police department until we get justice and that our loved ones are not forgotten," Roberson added.

The organization meets on Tuesdays at different locations in the city where a violent crime has occurred.

On Tuesday, they met at the 900 block of Frederick Street where there was an assault and battery crime committed.

Roberson said their group won't stop any time soon to spread awareness for these crimes occurring.

"We don't want to see violence in our community," Roberson said. "We don't want our children to die in our community. We want to stop the violence and we want to help others. We don't want this to happen to another family."

If you want more information about when and where this organization meets, you can find that information on their Facebook page here.

