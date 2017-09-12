Flags that were flown over Vietnam Memorial in D.C. en route to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flags that were flown over Vietnam Memorial in D.C. en route to Perryville

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt took part in a send-off ceremony in Washington, D.C. for an American flag and POW/MIA flag that flew over the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

That ceremony took place on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The flags are being transported to Missouri's National Veterans Memorial Park in Perryville on the backs of motorcycles.

“More than 1,400 Missourians fought and died for our country in Vietnam, and we are eternally grateful for their sacrifice,” Blunt said. “Their memories are forever etched in our nation’s history on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, and soon will be on the sister wall in Perryville.”

The park in Perryville will include the nation's first permanent, full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

“This memorial will give our veterans a place to come together and remember their fellow service members. It will give the families and friends of our fallen heroes and those missing in action a place close to home to honor their loved ones," said Blunt. "And, it will remind all who see it that we owe a tremendous debt to our military men and women who laid down their lives to secure our freedom. I’m grateful to all who have worked to bring this powerful piece of American history to Missouri, and look forward to seeing the new memorial.”

