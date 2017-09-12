SEMO Fair Paint for a Cause booth helps Veterans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Fair Paint for a Cause booth helps Veterans

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro/ KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/ KFVS)

Inside the A.C. Brase Arena building at the SEMO District Fair you will find a big 5' X 10' panel that has been painted on. And you can paint on it too!

The Paint for a Cause booth features a big picture that hundreds of people have already painted on. 

To paint, all you need is you and $1. In doing so, you could be part of history. 

Painted Wren Art Gallery Artist Barb Bailey said this is a one of a kind painting that you won't see anywhere else. 

"We can't find that this kind of project has ever been done before," Bailey said. "Whether its official with Guinness or not, it's still going to be record for Cape Girardeau for sure, probably the State of Missouri and probably all over."

Painted Wren Art Gallery Artist Aaron Horrell and Bailey have checked the Guinness World Book of Records and numerous other organizations and records. They couldn't find anything as far as the amount of people that have painted on one picture before. 

Horrell and his assistant artist Bailey feel this is a very worth cause to help the local Veterans. 

"This is a way to say thank you to these folks that have given a large part of their life to their country," Horrell stated. "Without their service, we don't have a country. What would we have without our military?"

Every dollar donated will go to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. As of Tuesday, Sept. 12 they had over 450 people paint and donate money which will climb as the fair continues. 

The completed painting will be hung on a wall in the entry lobby of the Veterans home. 

Major sponsors of this project include Canedy Sign & Graphics and Stev-Mark and Painted Wren Art Gallery.

After the fair, if anyone wants to still paint or donate, they can come by the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau. 

