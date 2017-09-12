Weakley schools receive emergency trauma packs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Weakley schools receive emergency trauma packs

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
From left to right: Lorna Benson, Brian Allen, Beth Kempton, SRO Jason Arant, Dustin Kemp and Jamison Peevyhouse. (Source: Martin Police Department) From left to right: Lorna Benson, Brian Allen, Beth Kempton, SRO Jason Arant, Dustin Kemp and Jamison Peevyhouse. (Source: Martin Police Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

Each Weakley County School will receive trauma packs as part of project to better equip schools to handle emergency situations.

The packs were presented by Weakley County Emergency Management members.

They will be placed throughout all Weakley County Schools for use in the event of an emergency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly