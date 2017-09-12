Weakley schools receive emergency trauma packs

From left to right: Lorna Benson, Brian Allen, Beth Kempton, SRO Jason Arant, Dustin Kemp and Jamison Peevyhouse. (Source: Martin Police Department)

Each Weakley County School will receive trauma packs as part of project to better equip schools to handle emergency situations.

The packs were presented by Weakley County Emergency Management members.

They will be placed throughout all Weakley County Schools for use in the event of an emergency.

