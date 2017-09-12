Marble Hill man killed in crash in Bollinger Co., MO

A man from Marble Hill has died after a crash on Missouri 51 just north of Marble Hill.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert Lincoln, 63, drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

Lincoln died at the scene.

