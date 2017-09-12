1 killed in dump truck crash in Graves Co., KY

A woman from Murray, Kentucky has died after a crash in Graves County.

It happened on KY 80 East near KY 564 around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to Deputy Brooke Nelms, Lena Tucker, 51, was driving east on KY 80 East when the truck ran off into the median.

She overcorrected and the truck went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped.

Several people who witnessed the crash or came up on it stopped to try and free Tucker, but were not able to get her out of the truck.

By the time deputies arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames.

Tucker died at the scene.

