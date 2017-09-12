Employees from MoDOT, MO DNR head to FL to help with hurricane clean up

The Show Me State is showing the Sunshine State that they have a lot of support from around the country.

More than 50 employees from the Missouri Department of Transportation and 18 Missouri State Parks employees are on their way to Florida to help with the clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The group deployed from Sikeston on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They are headed to Tallahassee where they will receive their work orders.

According to a release from MoDOT, the group took loaders, road tractors, backhoes, chainsaws and trucks. Members of the group will primarily be responsible for removing debris from roadways.

“I’m so proud of the outpouring of volunteers for this mission. However, I am not surprised,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “We have great employees who continue to step up and show true dedication to serving others.”

They are prepared to be out of state for up to two weeks.

Teams from the Missouri State Parks will work in some of Florida's state parks. They'll clean up fallen trees and other debris left behind. Preliminary reports show 168 of the state's 174 state parks are closed because of storm damage from the Category 4 storm. Two Missouri State Park Rangers will provide asset security during the deployment.

“Our Missouri State Park staff are trained to handle natural disasters cleanups and were quick to volunteer and help in any way they could,” said MoDNR Director Carol S. Comer. “I wish the crew safe travels and can’t thank them enough for generously giving their time to those in need.”

