Trigg Co., KY man arrested on numerous charges after police chase

A Trigg County, Kentucky man is behind bars after a police chase on Monday, Sept. 11.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, Trooper Aaron Acree attempted to stop a Ford SUV for speeding and no registration on Main Street in Cadiz, Kentucky. The driver then sped off, reaching speeds of over 100 mph while traveling on Highway 68/80 and then on Kings Chapel Road. While on Kings Chapel Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn numerous times.

A passenger in the vehicle, Leslie A. Sisco, 22, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver, identified as Preston S. Hightower, 22, of Cadiz, was treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries. He was then arrested and charged with the following:

Speeding

No Registration Plates

First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle

First-Degree Wanton Endangerment

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 2nd Offense

Operating on a Suspended License

No Insurance

Possession of Marijuana.

He was lodged at the Christian County Jail.

The KSP was assisted by the Cadiz Police Department, the Trigg County Sheriff Department, the Trigg County Rescue Squad and the Trigg County Ambulance Service.

