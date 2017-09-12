Lourdes Hospital to host prostate health seminar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lourdes Hospital to host prostate health seminar

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men, with 180,000 diagnosed each year.

Early detection is the key to successful treatment, and to raise awareness Lourdes in Paducah, Kentucky will host a free prostate health seminar on Monday, Sept. 25.

Mercy Neurology's Dr. Patrick Ellison and physician assistant Brian Johnston will discuss prostate related diseases, screening recommendations and how to lower your risk.

The informational session will be held in the Lourdes Marshall Nemer Pavilion's Borders Community Room from noon until 1 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, call (270)-538-5867.

