Illinois State Police officer wins International Association of Chiefs of Police award

Written by Noland Cook, Director
Special Agent Jamie Brunnworth (Source: ISP) Special Agent Jamie Brunnworth (Source: ISP)
COLLINSVILLE, IL

Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz has announced that Special Agent Jamie Brunnworth has been selected by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) as a 40 Under 40 Award winner.

The IACP award recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession.

“I am very proud of Special Agent Brunnworth for being selected as a 40 Under 40 Award winner,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said “Her integrity, responsibility, and strong work ethic are just a few factors that demonstrate how she has earned this honor. The leadership she displays and her dedication to helping others are assets to both the ISP and the people of Illinois.”

Special Agent Brunnworth began her career with the ISP in 2006 as a trooper in District 18 (Litchfield). In 2009 she received her Special Agent status and joined the investigative team in Zone 6 (Collinsville). Since then she has been the primary case agent for 36 homicide investigations and assisted with an additional 137 homicide investigations.

She has received numerous department commendations and letters of recognition for the investigative work she has performed throughout her career. Her leadership abilities and work ethic have led to her becoming a hostage/crisis negotiator, homicide investigation instructor, deputy commander of the Child Death Investigative Task Force, and supervisor with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.  

“I am extremely passionate about helping children who have found themselves the victim of violent crimes,” Special Agent Brunnworth said. “Helping these truly innocent victims motivates me to bring about a successful conclusion to the investigation.  I’m truly honored to have been chosen for this award.”

Special Agent Brunnworth is recognized on IACP’s website and is featured in the September issue of Police Chief magazine. She will also be honored at a luncheon during the annual IACP conference that will be held this fall in Philadelphia.

