Heartland electric crews head to GA, FL to help Irma-ravaged areas

Utility workers from right here in the Heartland plan to head south to help restore power knocked out by Hurricane Irma.

The SEMO Electric Cooperative will be one of 26 different co-ops heading south to give a hand. In total, 146 linemen plan to leave from 26 different cooperatives on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to either Georgia or Florida to help restore power.

Before the hurricane made land, a crew of four linemen from Egyptian Electric Cooperative was sent to Satilla EMC in Alma, Ga.

They will stay to help restore power to all of those members. Most recent numbers indicate co-ops in Georgia, with help from outside crews, have been able to restore power to 230,000 meters.

Those in Georgia will head to Florida to help out when they're done.

Crews will be doing anything they can to help restore the power after Hurricane Irma knocked it out, and linemen in Missouri usually answer the call for help in situations like this.

The linemen are working an average of 17 hours a day to rebuild the system.

Since 2004 with Hurricane Ivan, crews in Missouri have worked in hurricane zones. They actually got help in return when Missouri was hit with ice storms in 2007 and 2009.

