This week in music: 1959 The Three Bells

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's step back in time now and revisit some classic tunes from the early days of Rock N Roll.

This morning was check out the music chart from this week in 1959.  Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Johnny and the Hurricanes at number five with Red River Rock.  It's an instrumental version of the western music classic Red River Valley. Johnny and the Hurricanes specialized in versions of old songs with a rock 'n roll beat.

Lloyd Price as at number four with I'm Gonna Get Married. It was the final top ten hit for Price on the Pop charts.

Phil Phillips and the Twilights were at number three with Sea of Love. Although it would climb to number one, it was Phillip's first and only top 40 hit.

Another instrumental was in the number two spot.  Santo & Johnny took Sleep walk to the top of the charts.  It was the last instrumental to hit number one in the 1950's.

And in the top spot for this week in 1969 was a song about the birth, the marriage and the death of little Jimmy Brown. The Three Bells was a huge hit by The Browns who also took it to number one on the country charts.  The Three Bells was based on a 1945 French song.  Coincidentally, The Browns male vocalist Jim Ed Brown has the same name as the song's character.  Over the years, numerous artists have covered the song including: Johnny Cash, Andy Williams, Ray Charles and Alison Krauss. 

