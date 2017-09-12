Three things you need to know on 9/12

It's Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Remnants from Irma will make their way into the Heartland today. Some southern parts of the Heartland could get an inch or two of rain by the time the system moves out. We could see wind gusts between 15-25 mph. It will also be cooler than average today; highs may not get out of the 60’s in some places. A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will stick around for part of Wednesday and temps will rise back into the 70s.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Battered Florida tries to assess scope of Irma's destruction: Aid rushed in to hurricane-scarred Florida early Tuesday, residents began to dig out, and officials slowly pieced together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.

UN approves watered-down new sanctions against North Korea: The U.N. Security Council on Monday unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea but not the toughest-ever measures sought by the Trump administration to ban all oil imports and freeze international assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.

Senate GOP looking for budget deal to open way to tax redo: Pushing toward the Republicans' prime goal of tax legislation, the GOP Senate leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.