Volunteers needed at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Crab Orchard will soon be hosting their annual Clean Up day.

Saturday, Sept. 30, is the day set aside for folks to come out and help keep the Refuge looking pristine.

The work starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

To celebrate National Public Lands Day, September 30 will be a fee-free day.

No passes or parking permits will be required to be on the Refuge.

