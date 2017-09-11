More than 2,000 flags planted on SEMO campus to remember 9/11

After 16 years, America will never forget the tragedy that is the 9/11 attacks. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, PA. But some people on the campus of Southeast Missouri State feel they need to help remind others anyway.

More than 2,000 flags were planted in front of Academic Hall on the Southeast Missouri State Campus. In total, there were 2,977 flags. That is one flag for each of the people who passed away during the attacks on 9/11.

Seeing the flags allows some to remember exactly where they were during the 9/11 attacks.

"I was in preschool," said Tyler Banko.

"I was at my babysitter's house and my mom left work early," said Hannah Knese

"I was like five so I was in preschool," said Dalis Hubler.

The idea was to remind people of all those who lost their lives. A way to honor and pay homage according to Amanda Woods the acting director of Military and veteran services for SEMO.

The flags were planted by 35 volunteers last night which included ROTC cadets and members of the Show Me Gold Program and a few other organizations. Banko is one of the people who planted the flags.

"We've been doing this for a couple years actually," he said. "Putting up these flags, and this is another life, this is another life, this is another life, every flag is one person and when you put in 500 of them... that's 500 people right there."

The sight causes student's and organizers to reflect on what they're seeing.

"I don't know it's just really hard," said Hubler. "To really like take it all in, as many people as died that day."

"A piece of our living history" described Wood. "That's what this event also symbolizes too."

"Even if people didn't want to remember," said Hannah Palcek. "I don't think it could ever be forgotten."

Forgotten is a word that won't describe 9/11 as long as these flags are being placed. Which is exactly what organizers want.

