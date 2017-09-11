Wall of Remembrance makes a stop in Mt. Vernon on 9/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wall of Remembrance makes a stop in Mt. Vernon on 9/11

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Hundreds of students here in the Heartland spent their day learning about September 11. 

Most weren't born when the attack happened.

The Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance has traveled more than 300,000 miles to 37 states and ended right here in Mt Vernon, Illinois today. The double sided wall has a chronological timeline on one side and names of the fallen on the other.

Derek Hendershot, the Curator of the wall, said it's meant to be an education tool.

"The most important thing is education. It's always about educating and making sure they didn't forget and that we don't forget." Henershot said. "The worst thing that can happen as a veteran is that you die and you're forgotten – that's one of the things we alwaays live with or the family is forgotten."

Hendershot, a Marine himself, said they are breaking down today to head back to California.

If you would like to donate or help the mission and keep this wall traveling, you can visit wallofremembrance.org.

