Bald eagle hit by vehicle in Williamson Co., IL

A bald eagle was hit by a vehicle in Williamson County Illinois.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle said he hit the bird as it appeared to be diving for food. They tried to slow down and immediately called the authorities after the collision.

The eagle is now being cared for at a rehabilitation clinic in Carterville.

Traffic was backed up on Illinois Route 13 near Crab Orchard Lake.

