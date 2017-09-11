Investigators deconstruct MSU dorm damaged in June explosion

Crews at Murray State University are getting ready to take apart a dorm that was badly damaged by an explosion in June.

Most of the damaged structure was left in place while officials continued their investigation.

During the explosion, one person was hurt by the blast believed to be caused by natural gas.

He is said to be okay.

School started on campus in August, despite the explosion.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.