26 electric cooperative from Missouri heading to Florida and Georgia

Linemen from all over Missouri are heading to Florida and Georgia tomorrow morning to help electric co-ops in the path of Hurricane Irma.

Linemen from SEMO Electric Cooperative will join 25 other electric cooperatives heading to Florida and Georgia.

"Depending on the situation it can be pretty devastating seeing some of the houses and areas that are impacted, but it's very fulfilling turning people's lights back on after they've been off for awhile," Ryan Jarrett has helped with hurricane relief efforts before.

Crews from across the country helped Missouri out during the 2009 ice storm, so the crew with SEMO Electric Cooperative says they are glad to return the favor.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.