Walmart announces second customer campaign for Hurricane Relief

A customer campaign through Walmart stores was announced on Sunday, Sept. 10 to assist 2017 U.S. Hurricane Relief.

Walmart will match customer donations two-to-one with additional cash and product donations of up to $10 million.

How to donate:

Customers can donate to the American Red Cross at registers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs or on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com.

By texting SUPPORT to 90999 customers also have the option to donate $10 via their wireless carrier.

For every $1 donated, Walmart will contribute $2 worth of cash or, at Walmart’s option, needed product to the American Red Cross, up to $10 million.

Walmart’s product contributions will be valued at Walmart’s cost. The campaign will run from September 10 through September 16.

The store is committing up to $10 million in additional support for 2017 U.S. hurricane relief efforts. This will bring the total committed by Walmart to hurricane relief efforts this year to $30 million, building on the support provided in response to Hurricane Harvey that hit the Gulf region two-and-a-half weeks ago.

