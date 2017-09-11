Walmart announces second customer campaign for Hurricane Relief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Walmart announces second customer campaign for Hurricane Relief

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Walmart) (Source: Walmart)
(KFVS) -

A customer campaign through Walmart stores was announced on Sunday, Sept. 10 to assist 2017 U.S. Hurricane Relief.

Walmart will match customer donations two-to-one with additional cash and product donations of up to $10 million.

How to donate:

  • Customers can donate to the American Red Cross at registers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs or on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com.
  • By texting SUPPORT to 90999 customers also have the option to donate $10 via their wireless carrier.

For every $1 donated, Walmart will contribute $2 worth of cash or, at Walmart’s option, needed product to the American Red Cross, up to $10 million.

Walmart’s product contributions will be valued at Walmart’s cost. The campaign will run from September 10 through September 16.

The store is committing up to $10 million in additional support for 2017 U.S. hurricane relief efforts. This will bring the total committed by Walmart to hurricane relief efforts this year to $30 million, building on the support provided in response to Hurricane Harvey that hit the Gulf region two-and-a-half weeks ago.

