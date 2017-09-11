SIU ranked among top 100 safest colleges in America

You can breathe easy when you walk through the campus at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The school has earned the 86th spot on the “Top 100 Safest Colleges in America 2017” list.

The rankings were released by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Nearly 2,200 four-year public and private colleges and universities were evaluated using the most recent data available from the FBI’S Uniform Crime Reporting and the National Center for Education Statistics.

The statistics were weighted so that crimes such as murder/manslaughter, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, rape, motor vehicle theft, arson as well as crimes involving violence against women, including domestic violence and stalking, counted more than arrests for drug and liquor law violations and illegal weapons possessions. Both campus and local crimes were taken into account.

The rankings are featured on www.alarms.org, the council’s official website.

