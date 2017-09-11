MoDOT launches survey for new transportation plan

Now is the time to give your opinion to The Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT launched a survey for the state on Monday, Sept. 11 asking for public input about the vision for the state’s transportation priorities. Missouri has the nation’s seventh largest state highway system, with 33,856 miles of roadways and 10,403 bridges.

The Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) is a federally required process that sets the state’s 25-year vision for transportation. This year’s plan will be the first time Missouri examines how to prepare for autonomous and connected vehicles.

“Our long range planning process is a critical time for our department to assess the needs of our system and hear directly from our customers – the citizens of Missouri – to ensure our priorities match the needs of our people,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “As we work to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, the LRTP gives us the ability to review public and stakeholder input and address those customer needs.”

In February of 2014 Missouri’s current plan was approved. Now, new federal laws and regulations require more content, including system performance metrics and targets. The department will review the goals established in 2014, including preservation, safety, economic development, and connections and choices.

The survey should take you about 10 minutes to complete. It was developed as a simple way for all Missourians to weigh in. The survey is available through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Interested citizens can take the survey by visiting https://modotlrtp.metroquest.com/ on a computer, smartphone or tablet. MoDOT encourages those who need access to a computer to visit their local public library or MoDOT District Office. MoDOT District Offices will also have paper copies of the survey available.

The final plan will be available for public comment in the spring and will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for review and consideration for approval at its May 2018 meeting.

Additional questions about the survey and the long range planning process can be addressed by calling customer service centers at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636), or by mail to Transportation Planning, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

