String of motor vehicle thefts investigated in Massac County

A string of thefts in Massac County, Illinois is being investigated by the Massac County Sheriff's Office. Police said motor vehicle thefts have taken place over the last three weeks beginning on August 22.

On August 22 police said a motorcycle was stolen from the 1500 block of Grand Chain Rd. The motorcycle is a black and silver 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic. It was stolen from the owners yard. ?

Several days later on August 31, a vehicle was reported stolen from an owner in Joppa. The owner loaned the vehicle to someone who never brought the vehicle back. The vehicle has not been returned and is considered stolen. The person who borrowed the vehicle has charges pending. The vehicle is a 2007 Nissan Altima and is white in color. It has Illinois license plate E460662.

Police said an ATV was stolen from the 7900 block of Unionville Rd. on September 3. The red 2006 Honda Fourtrax Foreman 4X4 TRX 500 FM was in the homeowners yard.

Two days later on September 5 a motorcycle was stolen from the 5700 block of Marion Rd. Police said homeowner came home to find his motorcycle missing from a garage. The motorcycle is a 2016 Harley Davidson FXSB Softail Breakout. It is pearl white in color.

Another an ATV was stolen on September 8. It was taken from the yard of a residence in the 6400 block of US Hwy 45 South. The ATV is a 2004 Kawasaki KFX 400 and is green in color.

On September 10 a vehicle was reported stolen from the 3200 block of Massac Creek Rd but was found one day later on a parking lot in Metropolis. The vehicle had been left unoccupied. Deputies have identified a suspect and charges are pending.

If you have any information regarding these thefts please contact the Massac County Sheriff's Office at (618)524-2912.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.