Poplar Bluff man acquitted of all charges in teen's death

The one-year anniversary of the hit and run death of Heavenly Hafford in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was Friday, December 9.

A Poplar Bluff man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of Heavenly Hafford.

This is the intersection where investigators said Heavenly was hit. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt, KFVS)

A Poplar Bluff man has been acquitted of all charges in connection with the 2015 hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old Poplar Bluff girl.

Ben Ressel was facing felony charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

During a hearing on Sept. 11, Ressel's attorney's argued that he should be acquitted of both charges.

Judge Fred Copeland entered a Judgment of Acquittal on count 1, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He initially denied the acquittal of count two but Copeland entered a judgment on Nov. 9 acquitting Ressel of the charge of tampering with physical evidence as well.

He was scheduled to go to trial in Pemiscot County on Nov. 20.

Randel Sparks, the man investigators said hit Heavenly Hafford on Dec. 9, 2015, as she walked near the intersection of Highway PP and Maud Street, pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. He will be sentenced on Oct. 20.

