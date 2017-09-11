2 arrested in string of thefts in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in string of thefts in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Some of the items recovered in McCracken County (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
Brady Arnett (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
Brooklynn Jessup (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
These 5 handguns were recovered from the car. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Investigators in McCracken County have arrested two people believed to be responsible for thefts from multiple vehicles in the western part of the county.

According to Detective Sarah Martin, the investigation led deputies to the Maxon Road area near US 60. There they found a vehicle parked behind a vacant home.

Deputies made contact with the two people inside the car, Brady Arnett, 21, and Brooklynn Jessup, 19. Investigators also noticed multiple items that had been reported stolen in plain view in the car.

Martin said deputies recovered electronics, money, wallets, five handguns, and various other items inside the car.

Jessup and Arnett were both arrested and charged.

Arnett, of Paducah, faces charges of receiving a stolen firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle over $500 but under $10,000, and theft of a firearm.

Jessup, of Calvert City, faces charges of receiving a stolen firearm, receiving stolen property, theft of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle over $500 but under $10,000, and theft of a firearm.

Deputies from McCracken County are working with the Paducah Police Department in the investigation.

Right now, detectives are working to sort through the evidence and get in contact with victims in the case.

If you think you have something missing, you are asked to call the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719.

