Heartland Linemen head to GA, FL to help with recovery efforts

Hurricane Irma knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in Georgia and Florida.

Linemen from Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky are all volunteering to help get the power restored.

146 linemen from Missouri's electric cooperatives headed east on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to help other electric cooperatives.

A group from West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative is en route to Georgia.

Most of the Missouri electric cooperatives will send a digger-derrick truck and a bucket truck in order to be prepared for anything they may encounter, according to Jim McCarty with the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives.

Shawn Seabaugh with Citizens Electric Cooperative in Perryville said the co-op will send eight linemen, two derricks, two pole trailers, and two aerial devices. He expects the crew will stay about 10 days in Sumter, Florida.

Here's a list of Missouri co-ops sending crews:

Barton County Electric Cooperative, Lamar

Black River Electric Cooperative, Fredericktown

Boone Electric Cooperative, Columbia

Callaway Electric Cooperative, Fulton

Citizens Electric Cooperative, Perryville

Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, Tipton

Consolidated Electric Cooperative, Mexico

Crawford Electric Cooperative, Bourbon

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Troy

Gascosage Electric Cooperative, Dixon

Grundy Electric Cooperative, Trenton

Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, West Plains

Intercounty Electric Cooperative, Licking

Laclede Electric Cooperative, Lebanon

Macon Electric Cooperative, Macon

North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Milan

Osage Valley Electric Cooperative, Butler

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative, Kearney

Ralls County Electric Cooperative, New London

Sac-Osage Electric Cooperative, El Dorado Springs

SEMO Electric Cooperative, Sikeston

Southwest Electric Cooperative, Bolivar

Tri-County Electric Cooperative, Lancaster

United Electric Cooperative, Maryville

Webster Electric Cooperative, Marshfield

West Central Electric Cooperative, Higginsville

This is not the first time electric co-ops have helped one another. Co-ops in Louisiana and Mississippi came to Missouri in 2007 and 2009 to help after ice storms knocked out power here.

Ameren Illinois sent more than 200 field personnel and contractors to Florida to help in restoration efforts.

Employees from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Parks are also responding to Florida. They are helping with cleanup efforts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.