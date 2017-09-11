Heartland Linemen head to GA, FL to help with recovery efforts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Linemen head to GA, FL to help with recovery efforts

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Hurricane Irma knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in Georgia and Florida.

Linemen from Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky are all volunteering to help get the power restored.

146 linemen from Missouri's electric cooperatives headed east on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to help other electric cooperatives.

A group from West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative is en route to Georgia.

Most of the Missouri electric cooperatives will send a digger-derrick truck and a bucket truck in order to be prepared for anything they may encounter, according to Jim McCarty with the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives.

Shawn Seabaugh with Citizens Electric Cooperative in Perryville said the co-op will send eight linemen, two derricks, two pole trailers, and two aerial devices. He expects the crew will stay about 10 days in Sumter, Florida.

Here's a list of Missouri co-ops sending crews:

  • Barton County Electric Cooperative, Lamar
  • Black River Electric Cooperative, Fredericktown
  • Boone Electric Cooperative, Columbia
  • Callaway Electric Cooperative, Fulton 
  • Citizens Electric Cooperative, Perryville 
  • Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, Tipton
  • Consolidated Electric Cooperative, Mexico
  • Crawford Electric Cooperative, Bourbon
  • Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Troy
  • Gascosage Electric Cooperative, Dixon
  • Grundy Electric Cooperative, Trenton
  • Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, West Plains
  • Intercounty Electric Cooperative, Licking
  • Laclede Electric Cooperative, Lebanon
  • Macon Electric Cooperative, Macon
  • North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Milan
  • Osage Valley Electric Cooperative, Butler
  • Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative, Kearney
  • Ralls County Electric Cooperative, New London
  • Sac-Osage Electric Cooperative, El Dorado Springs
  • SEMO Electric Cooperative, Sikeston
  • Southwest Electric Cooperative, Bolivar
  • Tri-County Electric Cooperative, Lancaster
  • United Electric Cooperative, Maryville
  • Webster Electric Cooperative, Marshfield
  • West Central Electric Cooperative, Higginsville

This is not the first time electric co-ops have helped one another. Co-ops in Louisiana and Mississippi came to Missouri in 2007 and 2009 to help after ice storms knocked out power here.

Ameren Illinois sent more than 200 field personnel and contractors to Florida to help in restoration efforts.

Employees from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Parks are also responding to Florida. They are helping with cleanup efforts.

