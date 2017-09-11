POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony to take place in Poplar Bluff

A ceremony in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will remember and honor former Prisoners of War and those still missing in action.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and American Legion Post #153 are co-hosting the ceremony. It will take place at the American Legion Post #153 at 2320 Kanell Boulevard.

“Our partners at the American Legion are always there to support Veteran issues and commemorative occasions,” noted Medical Center Director, Dr. Patricia Hall. “We are very grateful to be in a community that really lives its appreciation of military heroes.”

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is always observed on the third Friday in September. It was first resolved by Congress on July 18, 1979.

