Red Cross offers expedited training for new volunteers

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Two major hurricanes have wreaked havoc on parts of the United States and the American Red Cross is working hard to help everyone affected.

Volunteers are in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia to assist victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

More volunteers will be needed to deploy in the coming days and weeks, so the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region is actively recruiting new volunteers.

New volunteers will have a chance to go through a special fast track training called 'Just in Time.'

Participants will be able to deploy once they successfully complete the required training and a back ground check.

Here is a list of all of the dates and locations the training will take place. All training sessions run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Saturday, September 16 – County EMA Office Building, 311 Miracle Ave., Effingham, IL
  • Saturday, September 16 – Red Cross Office, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr., Ave., Peoria, IL
  • Saturday, September 23 – Red Cross Office, 3000 N. 23rd St., Quincy, IL
  • Saturday, September 23 – Children’s Safety Village, Univ. of IL Springfield, 4521 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL                                                   
  • Saturday, September 23 – I Hotel & Conference Center, 1900 S. 1st St., Champaign, IL
  • Saturday, September 30 – Red Cross Office, One Westport Court, Bloomington, IL
  • Saturday, September 30 – Red Cross Office, 2674 North Main St., Decatur, IL
  • Saturday, September 30 – Red Cross Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline, IL
  • Saturday, September 30 – Community of Christ Church, 100 W. Deyoung St. Marion, IL
  • Saturday, October 7 – Red Cross Office, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr., Ave., Peoria, IL
  • Saturday, October 7 - Children’s Safety Village, Univ. of IL Springfield, 4521 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL

The training session is free, but volunteers are asked to register. You can contact Laura.Streid@redcross.org or call 309-662-0500 ext. 7428. You will need to specify which location you would like to go to when you register.

