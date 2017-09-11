Woman volunteers her time at the fair for Veterans

At the SEMO District Fair there are plenty of food and drink options. One of those vendors includes a woman that has dedicated her time there for the last 28 years there to helping Veterans.

You can find Darlene MacCubbin at the American Legion Beer Stand booth serving customers.

"The Veterans are near and dear to my heart," MaCCubbin said. "I married a Veteran, my dad is a Veteran, I have two great uncles that served in WWII. I like to show as much respect and patriotism towards my Veterans and helping them out as much as I can."

MacCubbin has been involved with the American Legion for over three decades. She began volunteering her time here for about 5-6 hours each day after she finished up her regular day at work.

"A lot of our WWII Vets, which are mostly with American Legion, are up there to that point where it's not easy to be out here all day," MacCubbin added. "I can come and support them by taking their place here in the stand."

As MacCubbin kept volunteering, she felt it was best to make more of an effort to help out. It was about 10 years ago that she decided to take vacation during fair week and volunteered her day here at the beer stand.

"Giving up a weeks vacation to pay back service to my community is very little to ask for what the community has done for each and every one of us and what our Veterans have done for each and every one of us," MacCubbin said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.