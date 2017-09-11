Free Dentistry Day to be held at Cape Girardeau Dental Care

Dr. David Kaelin, Dr. Richard Straus and team at Cape Girardeau Dental Care will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day.

The day is dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

Free Dentistry Day will take place Saturday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau. Each patient will have the choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and must be ages 18 or older to receive treatment.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Kaelin. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Straus. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Kaelin.

For more information, please call 573-339-7070 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

