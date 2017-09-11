WATCH: SIU Coach Nick Hill to discuss win, upcoming game vs SEMO

Southern Illinois University Head Football Coach Nick Hill will hold his weekly press conference on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Hill will discuss the win against Mississippi Valley. The Salukis won with a final score of 55-3.

We expect him to discuss the upcoming game against Southeast Missouri State University.

That game will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.