Teen shot in the face, 2nd teen arrested in Pemiscot Co., MO

One teenager is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a shooting in Deering, Missouri.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, deputies responded to a call about an accidental shooting just after 12:30 p.m. on 2nd Street on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Deputies learned that a 16-year-old male had reportedly been shot in the head by Joseph Mooney, 17, of Deering.

The victim was taken to a Memphis hospital by helicopter where he is reportedly in critical condition.

Court documents show that Mooney said he noticed the victim sitting on a trampoline with Mooney's wife. He reportedly said that seeing them together upset him, so he went in the house to get his .22 caliber rifle.

Deputy Michael Coleman wrote in the probable cause statement that Mooney said he pointed the rifle at the victim and told the victim he was "staring at death."

Mooney reportedly told deputies that he was just trying to scare the victim and did not think the gun was loaded. He claimed the "gun just went off."

After the shooting, Coleman wrote that Mooney said he panicked and threw the gun on top of a shop building, went in the house and grabbed the keys to his grandfather's vehicle, and drove off. He crashed down the road and said he decided to return to the house "because he thought that running would make things so much worse on him."

Mooney faces charges of assault 1st degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm.

A judge set bond at $250,000 cash only.

